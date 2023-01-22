Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspected gunman fled the scene, and police were still trying to find him, the department said early on Sunday morning.

There was no information yet about a motive for the attack, the department added.

Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, and at least one was in critical condition.