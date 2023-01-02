    বাংলা

    At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez

    Authorities say 10 people of the dead were security personnel and four were inmates

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 02:48 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 02:48 AM

    Mexican authorities said on Sunday at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city.

    The Chihuahua state prosecutor said in a statement that among those who died in the prison attack were 10 security personnel and four inmates, while another 13 were hurt and at least 24 escaped.

    It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

    The prosecutor said initial investigations found the attackers arrived at around 7 am local time at the prison in armoured vehicles and opened fire.

    Minutes earlier, authorities had reported a nearby attack against municipal police. After a chase, four men were captured and a truck seized.

    In a different part of the city, two more drivers died later in the day following what authorities called an armed aggression.

    The state prosecutor did not specify whether the three incidents were related.

    In August, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to Juarez after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he is sworn in at the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 1, 2023.
    Lula takes over in Brazil
    In a speech, the leftist said democracy was the true winner of the October presidential vote, when he ousted Bolsonaro
    The Sigma Chi fraternity house, where victim Ethan Chapin was a member, is pictured after four University of Idaho students were found killed in their residence on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho, US, November 30, 2022.
    Criminal justice postgrad charged in Idaho killings
    Kohberger has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students
    The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, Mar 4, 2019.
    Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals
    The lawsuit comes two weeks after Consumer Reports unveiled the results of scientific testing of 28 dark chocolate bars for lead and cadmium
    Federal prison officers take a position in front of federal police headquarters during an action by Federal Police and agents of the Civil Police of Brasilia, to serve arrests and seizure warrants issued by the Federal Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil Dec 29, 2022.
    4 held in Brazil over alleged coup attempt
    The authorities have been cracking down on a small but committed minority of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to acknowledge Silva's election victory and are calling for a military coup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher