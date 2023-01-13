At least 6 killed as Tornado, thunderstorms strike US state

At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said.

An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.

"I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Twitter.