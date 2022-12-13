Peru's new leader offers early election after six die in protests

The leftist governments of Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico and Colombia issued a joint statement on Monday calling for the protection of Castillo's human and judicial rights, adding that the "agents" of Castillo's removal should prioritize "the will of the citizens that was declared at the polls."

Castillo was elected by a narrow margin last year with Boluarte as his running mate.

Some civil and indigenous groups in the world's No. 2 copper producer also announced a strike starting on Monday in Apurimac, home to significant mining projects including Las Bambas, a major copper mine owned by China's MMG Ltd.

A source at Las Bambas, which has battled blockades for years, told Reuters it has received more blockade threats amid a "radicalization" of protests against the firm by locals.

'HIGH CONFLICT'

A former teacher and peasant farmer, Castillo attracted strong support last year from rural and mining areas. But during the first year of his administration, corruption allegations against him mounted while he presided over unprecedented turnover among senior ministers.

Protests involving hundreds or thousands of people have been held since last week in cities in Peru's interior and capital Lima, at times turning violent.

The UN Human Rights Office warned of further escalation in a statement on Monday, calling on authorities to exercise restraint and fully investigate the deaths of protesters.

In Apurimac, authorities ordered the airport's closure after an attack by protesters, and parts of Peru's main coastal highway was blocked on Monday in Ica and Arequipa.

LATAM Airlines said it had canceled flights to and from the city of Arequipa after reports protesters invaded a runway.

"Dina Boluarte doesn't represent us. She's a traitor. She's incompetent," said Juan Calle at a march in Lima, calling on the new president to be jailed and Castillo released.

Boluarte, 60, declared a state of emergency in areas of "high conflict," allowing soldiers to take more control.

"I have given the instructions so that control of internal order can be recovered peacefully, without affecting the people's fundamental rights," said Boluarte, who lamented the deaths.