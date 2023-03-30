Security experts said the Covenant School apparently had good safety protocols. Yet on Monday, a 28-year-old former student entered the stately stone school building by shooting the glass out of several doors and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before police ended the attack.

It was a grim reminder that any campus could be the target of gun violence, spurring educators around the country to review security protocols and try to reassure parents.

"There's been a sense of, 'those problems don't seem to happen in our types of schools,' and yesterday shattered that," said Sean Corcoran, head of school at Brainerd Baptist School, an elementary school of 330 students attached to a church in Chattanooga, Tennessee.