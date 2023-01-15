Stabbing of Indiana student was racially motivated, university says

An Indiana woman was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for repeatedly stabbing in the head an 18-year-old student of Indiana University, an attack the university said was racially motivated.

Last week's assault on a public transport bus and the suspect, 56-year-old Billie Davis, were reported to authorities by a witness on the bus, police have said. Media, citing court documents, have said she was stabbed because she was Asian.

"This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real," James Wimbush, the university's vice president for diversity, said in a statement on Friday.