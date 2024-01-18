Trump defamation accuser Carroll resumes trial testimony

Carroll is facing additional questioning on Thursday from Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, in federal court in Manhattan before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Others expected to testify at the trial include a former Elle editor-in-chief and a Northwestern University professor who may help jurors quantify how much Trump should pay.

Trump, 77, has said he wants to testify, and could do so next week.

Unlike on Wednesday, Trump was not in court on Thursday. He has said he wanted to skip Thursday's trial session to attend his mother-in-law's funeral in Florida. He need not attend the trial because his lawyers are present.

In overnight posts on his Truth Social website, Trump referred to Carroll's having testified that she threw out some emails from people who criticized her coming forward, and that she owned an unlicensed gun she inherited from her father.

"Now that E. Jean Carroll has admitted to illegally deleting and destroying mountains of evidence (as well as, it seems, unlawfully owning a gun and buying ammunition!), if Judge Lewis Kaplan does the right and PATRIOTIC thing, he will immediately dismiss the current Election Interfering Witch Hunt Trial," Trump wrote.

Trump, a Republican, has used his legal travails to rally supporters and raise funds for his 2024 White House run.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in four state and federal criminal cases, including two claiming that he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.