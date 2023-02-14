What we know about the objects shot down by the US military

An unprecedented spate of mysterious flying objects over North America - including a Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb 4 after floating over much of the United States - has transfixed Americans and Canadians, prompted political outrage and raised a host of national security questions.

Here is what we know - and do not know - about the objects:

WHAT ARE THE OBJECTS?

The first of the four objects was a 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) aerial intruder that set off the frenzy when it was spotted two weeks ago. It has been identified by US officials as a balloon that China was using to spy on the United States.

Beijing denies the balloon was for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft.

The other three remain officially unidentified, as crews work to retrieve and identify debris.

They include an object about the size of a small car shot down over sea ice near Dead Horse, Alaska, on Friday, another similar in shape but smaller than the Chinese spy balloon brought down over Canada's Yukon on Saturday and an octagonal object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday.