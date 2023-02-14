    বাংলা

    What we know about the objects shot down by the US military

    An unprecedented spate of mysterious flying objects over North America has transfixed Americans and Canadians

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM

    An unprecedented spate of mysterious flying objects over North America - including a Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb 4 after floating over much of the United States - has transfixed Americans and Canadians, prompted political outrage and raised a host of national security questions.

    Here is what we know - and do not know - about the objects:

    WHAT ARE THE OBJECTS?

    The first of the four objects was a 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) aerial intruder that set off the frenzy when it was spotted two weeks ago. It has been identified by US officials as a balloon that China was using to spy on the United States.

    Beijing denies the balloon was for surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft.

    The other three remain officially unidentified, as crews work to retrieve and identify debris.

    They include an object about the size of a small car shot down over sea ice near Dead Horse, Alaska, on Friday, another similar in shape but smaller than the Chinese spy balloon brought down over Canada's Yukon on Saturday and an octagonal object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday.

    WHERE DID THEY COME FROM?

    US officials have not yet announced any point of origin for the devices. On Sunday the US Air Force general overseeing North American airspace said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation, although another US official said later there was no evidence that extra-terrestrials were involved.

    WHY ARE WE SEEING SO MANY NOW?

    The US military adjusted its radar to find slower flying objects at different altitudes after the first balloon was spotted and the government announced that several Chinese spy balloons had visited the United States undetected in recent years.

    US officials said US North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been adjusting the filters and algorithms it uses to examine radar data, making them sensitive enough to detect the smaller objects whose ability to stay aloft and move with the wind is confounding US officials.

    HOW DID THE MILITARY TAKE THEM DOWN?

    On Feb 4, an F-22 fighter jet shot down the first balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off of South Carolina. F-22s also shot down the objects over Alaska on Friday and Canada on Saturday. The device over Lake Huron was blown out of the sky on Sunday by an F-16.

    All four were hit with Sidewinder missiles, which each cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    The military considered using guns, but this was deemed too difficult given the small targets. Guns would also be more dangerous for the pilot, since debris can more easily hit an aircraft firing at close range than one launching a missile from a distance.

    WHAT THREAT DO THE OBJECTS POSE?

    The objects, especially those spotted near military installations, have raised fears of surveillance by US adversaries and have raised tensions between the United States and China, which both accuse the other violating sovereign airspace.

    Some also few at altitudes where they could pose a danger to civilian aircraft. The incidents have prompted repeated closures of airspace to commercial craft to avoid possible collisions between fighter jets and civilian aircraft.

    IS THE UNITED STATES SENDING BALLOONS OVER CHINA?

    China has accused Washington of sending high-altitude balloons over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022.

    US officials denied the accusation.

    WHAT ABOUT OTHER COUNTRIES?

    The United States accuses China of conducting a high altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection that has violated the sovereignty of more than 40 countries across five continents.

    Washington said another Chinese balloon had been spotted over Latin America. Close US ally Britain said it would review its security in the wake of the US China balloon incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US, February 13, 2023.
    Three killed in Michigan State University shooting
    Investigators had no information about the motive and the university was not aware of any threats made to the campus before the bloodshed
    FILE PHOTO: School buses line up outside Woodrow Wilson Senior High School as students return to in-person classes in Los Angeles, California, US, Aug 30, 2021.
    Teen girls seeing dramatic rise in poor mental health: US CDC
    About 57% of female students in the United States reported 'persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness', up from 36% in 2011
    The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023.
    US military recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon
    The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the US and Canada before Biden ordered it shot down
    An undated U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation handout photo taken at an undisclosed location shows FBI Special Agents assigned to the bureau’s Evidence Response Team processing material recovered from the high-altitude Chinese balloon that was shot down by a US military jet off the coast of South Carolina, in this image released by the FBI on February 9, 2023.
    US still stumped by latest flying objects
    Washington and Beijing traded accusations about high-altitude balloons

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher