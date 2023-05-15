Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

Biden, asked during a bike ride near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, how he believed the border situation was going, responded: "Much better than you all expected."

Biden said he did not have plans to visit the border in the near term.

The Biden administration plan requires migrants to schedule an immigration appointment through an app or seek protection from countries they passed through on their way to the US border. If they do not follow the process and are caught entering the US illegally, they are not allowed to try again, even through legal means, for five years. There are prison terms for other violations.

"There is a lawful, safe and orderly way to arrive in United States. That is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way, and then there's a consequence if one does not use those lawful pathways," Mayorkas said.

Officials from communities along the border agreed they had not seen the large numbers of migrants that many had feared would further strain US border facilities and towns.

"The amount of migrants we were expecting initially - the big flow - is not here yet," Victor Trevino, mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

But Republicans who control the US House of Representatives warned a surge could still be on the way.

"I do think there are caravans going up. I think they still want to get in," Representative Michael McCaul said on ABC's "This Week" programme.

Representative Mark Green, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN: "What the secretary failed to say is, this week has seen more crossings than any time, any week, in our history."

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration policy against a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that claims the restrictions violate US laws and international agreements.

"This is not an asylum ban. We have a humanitarian obligation, as well as a matter of security, to cut the ruthless smugglers out," he told ABC.