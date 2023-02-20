Ecuador turns surfeit of seized cocaine into concrete

Huge quantities of seized drugs in Ecuador are presenting the Andean country with an unlikely new construction material: cocaine.

Under President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, Ecuador has ramped up efforts to fight gangs who use the country as a transit point for shipping cocaine to the United States and Europe.

The amount of drugs seized in Ecuador almost doubled in 2021 versus the previous year to more than 210 tonnes, mostly cocaine, according to the country's police.

Though seizures in 2022 dropped slightly, they remained high and quantities exceed the available space at 27 police warehouses where the drug is kept before being destroyed, officials said.