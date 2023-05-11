US Army sergeant sentenced to 25 years in prison for Black Lives Matter protester's murder

A US Army sergeant was sentenced to 25 years in a Texas prison on Wednesday for killing a man at a protest against police brutality in 2020, setting the stage for Governor Greg Abbott to make good on a pledge to grant a pardon.

Daniel Perry was found guilty last month of shooting to death 28-year-old Garrett Foster, a US Air Force veteran, at a Black Lives Matter rally in Austin, Texas. The demonstration came months after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis.

Perry said he was acting in self defense when he shot Foster. His defense team said he had no choice but to fire his handgun when Foster pointed a legally owned AK-47 at Perry, the Texas Tribune reported.