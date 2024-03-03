Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania

A Norfolk Southern train derailed on Saturday, spilling diesel fuel and polypropylene plastic pellets into the Lehigh River in eastern Pennsylvania, police said.

There were no reports of injuries to the crew on the train or evacuations or a hazardous material threat to the community, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department said in a statement.

Emergency personnel were dispatched and containment booms were deployed to control the oil spill, it added.

Norfolk Southern, in a post on social media platform X, said it would investigate the accident, adding that their crew and contractors would remain on the scene over the coming days to clean up.