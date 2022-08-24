    বাংলা

    Brazil receives embalmed heart of Portuguese king to mark independence

    The heart of Portuguese monarch Dom Pedro was kept in formaldehyde in a glass jar inside a gold urn. It was received with military honours at the start of bicentenary celebrations

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 06:57 AM

    The embalmed heart of the Portuguese monarch who declared the independence of Brazil from Portugal 200 years ago was received with the military honours of a head of state in Brasilia on Tuesday at the start of bicentenary celebrations.

    The heart, kept in formaldehyde in a glass jar inside a gold urn, arrived at the presidential palace in an open Rolls Royce flanked by a mounted color guard and was received by President Jair Bolsonaro with a gun salute. Air Force planes flew past.

    Dom Pedro I's heart had been kept in a church in the Portuguese city of Porto since his death in Portugal in 1834. It is being loaned for three weeks to Brazil, where it will be put on display as part of independence anniversary celebrations.

    Pedro declared Brazilian independence in 1822 and was crowned "emperor" of Brazil after his father King Joao VI returned to Portugal following the restoration of European monarchies after the defeat of Napoleon.

    Though Pedro returned to Portugal nine years later, his declaration of independence on September 7, 1822 is acclaimed by Brazilian nationalists as the birth of their country.

    "Two countries, united by history, linked by a heart. Two hundred years of independence. Ahead, an eternity in freedom. God, homeland, family!" Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a brief speech.

    Critics of Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election in October, said he is using the relic to boost his political movement around Independence Day, when he plans to hold election rallies.

    "Bolsonaro has hijacked our national symbols, the colors of our flag, the shirt of our soccer team, and now the celebration of independence," historian Lilia Schwarcz said on the O Assunto podcast. "This is a morbid use of history," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
    US to announce $3bn in new military aid for Ukraine
    Seeking anonymity, an US official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of arms that had not been provided previously to the Ukrainian military
    Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
    Trump seeks to block FBI review of Mar-a-Lago documents
    Federal agents seized more than 300 classified documents during a raid on the former US president's Florida mansion two weeks ago
    Afghan refugee charged with third New Mexico Muslim murder
    Afghan refugee charged with third New Mexico Muslim murder
    A New Mexico grand jury on Monday charged Muhammad Syed, an Afghan refugee, with the murder of a third Muslim man in ambush shootings
    Big US banks expected to rack up more than $1 billion in fines for WhatsApp use
    Big US banks may rack up more than $1bn in fines for WhatsApp use
    Employees of some banking giants are expected to face fines collectively for their use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps like WhatsApp

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher