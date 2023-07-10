ChatGPT drafts law as Latin America seeks to regulate AI

The ethical framework itself, though, was not described in the draft, which is now also being discussed in public forums with experts and lawmakers.

In June, the Peruvian Congress approved the first law in the region to regulate AI, which only awaits the president's signature to come into effect.

The law designates a national authority to supervise the development of AI, based on the principles of digital security and ethics.

Peruvian Congressman José Cueto, who led the introduction of the bill, said the legislation was only a small part of a much-needed national strategy for cybersecurity and data protection.

"The heart of the law is ... to create an environment in which we can make an ethical, transparent and sustainable use of AI," said Cueto, a cybersecurity expert and former admiral.

RACISM AND DISCRIMINATION

Brazil has been engaged in an intense debate about AI regulation for the past four years, with three bills pending in its Congress.

One AI legal framework, approved by the House of Representatives in 2021, but blocked by the Senate, focused mostly on principles and lacked enforcement mechanisms, said Tarzício Silva, a researcher on algorithmic bias and fellow at the Mozilla Foundation, a U.S. non-profit organisation.

This bill led to the creation of a Senate commission that published a 900-page report proposing a risk-based regulation, in which AI systems that may harm people or target marginalised populations are considered "extremely risky" and are banned.

For example, the report recommends banning the use of AI systems for social scoring, which conditions access to public services based on a score people receive for their behaviour.

Anti-racism advocates like Silva, however, are concerned that the debate has excluded the points of view of minorities.

"This commission was comprised of 18 jurists, 80 experts, and not a single one of them were part of the racial minorities in Brazil," said Silva. "They didn't consider Black and Indigenous people."

AI regulation is a hot issue in Brazil as a new bill - based on the three pending in Congress - was introduced to the Senate in May and will soon be discussed by a parliamentary commission.

For Silva, an important element of the debate is preventing the use of facial recognition systems that could enable the disproportionate arrest of marginalised populations, and automated hiring systems that discriminate against racial minorities.

"We are advocating for the right to review algorithmic decisions and discussing what could be the rights to reparation," said Silva, referring to possible compensation for people harmed by AI systems.

Lawmakers in the region agree that fighting bias and discrimination in AI systems should be at the heart of new regulations, but much of the proposed legislation is vague about how to prevent, investigate and penalise it.

AI COLONIALISM

A common element in the regional discussions of AI regulation is the need to create an environment that promotes local experimentation, allowing competition with multinational corporations like Microsoft and Google.

In Brazil, one of the bills proposes governmental authorisation to create a "regulatory sandbox" - a framework that allows local businesses to experiment with AI technology in a controlled environment.

"We are currently colonised by products of a few American multinationals," said Francisco Garijo, president of the Ibero-American Society of Artificial Intelligence, which brings together experts from around the region.

"The best way to deal with this colonialism is to promote the development of local products that can compete with them," he said.