US imports of auto parts face scrutiny under law on Chinese forced labour

The agency did not specifically respond to questions about increased scrutiny of automotive imports. It said its focus "is where there are high risks in US supply chains."



In a report to Congress last month on UFLPA enforcement, CBP listed lithium-ion batteries, tires, "and other automobile components" among the "potential risk areas" it was monitoring.



The expanded focus is reflected in CBP data, which shows 31 automotive and aerospace shipments have been detained under UFLPA since February of this year. Detentions of base metal shipments, which would include aluminium and steel, have also soared from about $1 million per month at the end of 2022 to more than $15 million a month.



CBP said it was not able to disclose additional information related to enforcement activities.



AUTOMAKER EXPOSURE



Though the automotive detentions are small compared with the more than $1 billion of solar panel imports that have stalled at the border, they have put the industry on alert, according to attorneys and supply-chain experts.



"It's a very complex supply chain and obviously a detention would be incredibly disruptive to an auto company," said Dan Solomon, an attorney with Miller & Chevalier who advises manufacturers on potential forced-labour risks.



In May, Solomon spoke about UFLPA compliance at a private event for automotive executives in Detroit.



"Without a doubt, the manufacturers are focused on it," he said.



The stepped-up focus on automakers follows a study by Britain's Sheffield Hallam University published in December that said nearly every major automaker has exposure to products made with forced labour in Xinjiang.



The report prompted a probe by US Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, which his spokesperson said is ongoing.



"It is appropriate for CBP to scrutinize imports in this space," Wyden said in a statement.