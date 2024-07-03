Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Biden faces growing doubts from Democrats about his 2024 re-election

One called for the president to step aside from the 2024 presidential race

Biden faces growing doubts from Democrats
Democrat presidential candidate US President Joe Biden listens as Republican presidential candidate former US President Donald Trump speaks during their debate in Atlanta, Georgia, US, Jun 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 08:37 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 08:37 AM

Related Stories
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
India replaces colonial-era criminal law
India replaces colonial-era criminal law
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Read More
US to announce over $2.3bn arms package for Ukraine: Pentagon
US to announce over $2.3bn arms package for Ukraine: Pentagon
4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Nur Shams camp: health minister
4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Nur Shams camp: health minister
Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village
Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village
Hurricane Beryl, churning toward Jamaica, threatens Haiti and Dominican Repu
Hurricane Beryl, churning toward Jamaica, threatens Haiti and Dominican Repu
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More