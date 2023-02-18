Five former Memphis officers plead not guilty in beating death of Tyre Nichols

Police video captured images of the officers beating and kicking Nichols, hitting him with a baton, spraying him with pepper spray and firing a stun gun at him on Jan 7 following a traffic stop. The case has renewed a national discussion of race relations and police brutality.

The five officers, all of them out on bail, entered their pleas during an arraignment in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, where they are formally charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

"I feel very numb. I am waiting for this nightmare - waiting for someone to wake me up," RowVaughn Wells, the victim's mother, dressed in black, said outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"I want each and every one of those officers to look me in the face," she said. "They didn't even have the courage to look at me."