US to crack down on child labour amid massive uptick

The Biden administration announced measures to crack down on child labour on Monday amid a steep rise in violations and investigative reports by Reuters and other news outlets on illegal employment of migrant minors in dangerous US industries.

US officials said the Labour Department had seen a nearly 70% increase in child labour violations since 2018, including in hazardous occupations. In the last fiscal year, 835 companies were found to have violated child labour laws.

US officials told reporters on a Monday conference call that the administration was probing the employment of children at companies including Hearthside Food Solutions and suppliers to Hyundai Motor Co. It has created an interagency task force on child labor, and plans to target industries where violations are most likely to occur for investigations.

The Democratic administration of US President Joe Biden is also pushing for heavier penalties for companies that violate these laws, and more funding for enforcement and oversight, they said. US federal law prohibits people under age 16 from working in most factory settings, and those under 18 are barred from the most dangerous jobs in industrial plants.

"This isn't a 19th century problem, this isn't a 20th century problem, this is happening today," said one of the officials on the call. "We are seeing children across the country working in conditions that they should never ever be employed in the first place."

The maximum civil monetary penalty is currently just $15,138 per child, the administration noted in a press release, a figure that's "not high enough to be a deterrent."