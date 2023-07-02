Mexico blasts new Florida immigration law; vows to help migrants

Mexico's government on Saturday slammed a tough new state immigration law in Florida spearheaded by Republican Governor and US presidential contender Ron DeSantis, and the country vowed to help protect undocumented Mexicans in that state.

DeSantis is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president, and his new Florida law, which took effect on Saturday, is seen as a preview of the kind of hardline policies he would seek on immigration enforcement.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged US Latino voters to reject DeSantis, accusing the politician of trying to win votes at the expense of migrants.