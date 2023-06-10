Washington, New York breathe easier as smoke drifts further south

REMOTE LEARNING RETURNS FOR A DAY

Even as conditions cleared in New York and Philadelphia, school districts there reverted to remote learning for all students on Friday. Air quality in Philadelphia was "unhealthy" for sensitive groups in the morning, according to IQAir, a Swiss technology company that measures levels of ozone and fire-generated particulate matter in the air.

Health officials continue to advise millions of Americans to stay indoors if possible to avoid respiratory issues and other health problems that high levels of fine particulates could trigger.

After registering the worst Air Quality Index reading for major global cities for much of the week, New York's AQI on Friday morning was "moderate" at 74, according to IQAir, pushing it out of the top 25.

Cities and towns in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland and Virginia experienced the worst air quality in the US, with their AQI readings exceeding 150, considered "unhealthy."

Canada is experiencing the worst start to the wildfire season on record. More than 2,300 fires this year have charred some 4.3 million hectares (10.6 million acres), according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Thousands of Canadians have been forced from their homes.

Hundreds of wildfires were still burning in Quebec, while fires spread in British Columbia in the west. Wildfires are common in Canada, but it is unusual for simultaneous outbreaks in the east and west.

Nearly a third of the fires burning across Canada are in Quebec, more than any other province, but provincial Premier François Legault said on Thursday the situation there was stabilising.

The U.S. has dispatched more than 600 firefighters to Canada to help its northern neighbor battle the blazes. President Joe Biden, who has called the wildfires another reminder of the dangers of climate change, said US officials were monitoring air quality and aviation delays.