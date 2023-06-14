Trump's defence team still taking shape as he appears in court

Donald Trump was accompanied by two of his attorneys on Tuesday when he appeared in a Miami courtroom and pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges. But his defence team is still evolving after at least three key members left in recent weeks.

Attorneys Todd Blanche and Chris Kise appeared with the former president during his arraignment, days after two other lawyers who had been helping Trump’s defence – Jim Trusty and John Rowley – resigned in the wake of his indictment. Both Blanche and Kise indicated at the hearing that they would remain on the case permanently.

Trump has also sought to add a Florida-based criminal defence lawyer to his team in the days since his indictment, according to sources familiar with the conversations. No one has been publicly named.