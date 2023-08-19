    বাংলা

    Hurricane Hilary threatens Mexico, California with 'catastrophic floods'

    Heavy rains are expected to hit California, Nevada and neighbouring Arizona following a record-breaking summer heatwave

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2023, 04:16 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 04:16 AM

    Category 4 Hurricane Hilary hurtled towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Friday, a US government agency said, as it issued its first ever tropical storm watch for California and warned of life-threatening and possibly catastrophic floods.

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the powerful storm to near Mexico's popular Cabo San Lucas resort city by late on Friday, though it should weaken before hitting the US West Coast this weekend, nevertheless bringing dangerous rains.

    "Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding are likely over much of Baja California and Southern California this weekend and early next week," the Miami-based agency said in its latest advisory.

    Mexico's Baja California peninsula spans two states.

    The northernmost one canceled non-essential public activities on Friday, including school classes through Monday, and authorities in Mexico's second-largest city, Tijuana, urged people in high-risk zones to move to temporary shelters.

    In the peninsula's southern state, authorities postponed a local baseball match and said ports would be closed through late Friday.

    "Without being alarmist, we must all take precautions and stock up on water and basic necessities at home, without resorting to panic buying," the state's governor said.

    NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome warned of flood risks from San Diego to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with particularly high risks around the Palm Springs area.

    "If you've got weekend plans, it's probably time to start altering those plans," he said. Major League Baseball moved up a trio of Sunday games in Southern California to Saturday.

    MOVING FAST

    Though cold waters off California's coastline usually weaken incoming storms, Rhome said "this system is expected to hold onto to its strength because it will be moving fast."

    Hilary was moving west-northwest at nearly 12 miles per hour (19 kph), packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 130 mph (215 kph), after being upgraded to a Category 4 overnight, it said.

    Rhome said California and southern Nevada faced risks from severe flooding caused by up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) of rainfall, while the agency warned a storm surge could cause coastal flooding and destructive waves along Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

    According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this is the first time in its records that a high risk warning has been issued for California's south-easterly desert regions.

    Heavy rains are expected to hit California, Nevada and neighbouring Arizona following a record-breaking summer heatwave.

    Phoenix, Arizona, endured a month-long stretch of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit, (43°C) throughout July, according to NWS, trapped under "heat dome" of stagnant air.

    In California's Death Valley desert, temperatures hit 128 Fahrenheit (53 C) in mid-July, among the highest temperatures recorded on Earth in the past 90 years, while tens of millions of Americans were put under heat alerts.

    RELATED STORIES
    'X' logo is seen reflected on an apartment window across the street from the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, Jul 30, 2023.
    X will strip ability to block accounts: Musk
    The block function on X allows a user to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them
    An S-2s water bomber is loaded with fire retardant after landing at the Cal Fire's Air Attack Base at Ramona airport in San Diego County, California, US Aug 4, 2023.
    California turns to AI to help spot wildfires
    The AI relies on more than 1,000 cameras across the state to alert first responders in the event of a wildfire
    FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco where it does most of its testing, in California, US, Sept 26, 2018.
    San Francisco moves to center of robotaxi universe after California agency vote
    Some welcomed the robotaxi as it can provide services any time of day, whilst others worried that the autonomous car would block emergency vehicles from doing their job
    A crew works to remove the Twitter sign as an illuminated 'X' logo is seen on top of the building in San Francisco, California, US, July 28, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
    X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posts
    Musk earlier said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib