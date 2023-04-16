Gunmen storm Mexican resort, kill 7, including child

Armed men on Saturday killed a child and six others after storming a resort in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, authorities said, in a region increasingly plagued by drug cartel violence.

Footage widely shared on social media showed the aftermath of the attack in a palm-studded resort in the small town of Cortazar, about 65 km (40 miles) south of the Guanajuato city.

It was not clear who was behind the shooting that killed the seven-year-old, three men and three women, Cortazar's local security department said. One person was seriously injured in the La Palma resort.