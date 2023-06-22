US women struggle to find contraception as restrictions mount

States including Kentucky and Montana brought in laws this year allowing parents to veto reproductive healthcare for their children. In Texas, a judge ruled last year that children need parental consent to get birth control at federally-funded clinics.

Reproductive rights experts say appointment waiting times and prohibitive costs also create obstacles for those seeking to avoid pregnancy.

"There are places where people have to wait three or four months, sometimes even longer, just to get a routine visit for contraception," said McDonald-Mosley.

"Lack of access disproportionately impacts people of color, people with lower incomes, young people and people who live in rural areas."

For those without health insurance, birth control can cost up to $2,000 a year, according to 2021 research by US online prescription drug platform GoodRx.

President Joe Biden has rolled back restrictions on the national Title X affordable birth control program that were implemented under his predecessor Donald Trump - but rights campaigners say more funding is needed.

The program's funding has flatlined at $286 million annually, failing to keep up with inflation in costs and rising demand, said KFF, a non-profit focusing on health policy.

Advocates have also raised concerns over states' funding for crisis pregnancy centers that counsel women against getting abortions.

Nearly 50 bills were introduced in 21 states to increase funding or support of these centers during the 2023 state legislative session, said Callie Wells, a policy counsel at Planned Parenthood.

"They're regulating comprehensive care providers out of existence and they're funding CPC (crisis pregnancy centers), which don't provide contraception," said Wells.

Crisis pregnancy centers have said they offer legitimate health services but that their mission is to steer women with unplanned pregnancies away from abortion.

Critics say they sometimes mislead women, including by wrongly presenting themselves as offering full services including abortion, and giving women inaccurate information about contraception, pregnancy, and abortion.

PUSH FOR RIGHT TO BIRTH CONTROL

Pro-choice lawmakers and advocates have pushed for bills that protect the right to birth control.

Last year, the lower parliament chamber passed the Right to Contraception Act, which would have guaranteed contraceptive access nationwide. A divided Senate, however, blocked the bill.

The bill was reintroduced in the Senate this month by Democrat senators.

Some states are also taking action to expand access to contraceptives with legislation including to fund family planning services and require insurers to cover 12-month supplies of birth control, shows a Guttmacher Institute legislation tracker.

Meanwhile, in May, an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration voted in favor of allowing sales of a contraceptive drug without a prescription, paving the way for the country's first over-the-counter birth control pill.

Reproductive rights groups said the move would be a major step forward in protecting access to contraception for vulnerable girls and women.

"This would be a game changer, especially for people who live in these contraceptive deserts who could at least have access to the pill," said McDonald-Mosley.