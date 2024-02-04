Trump-focused Texas border rally blends politics and religion

While Saturday's rally proceeded peacefully, the FBI identified a threat to a migrant processing centre in Eagle Pass, leading US border officials to evacuate it in recent days, two sources familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal information.

"Any threat like that is a significant concern," a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official told Reuters.

The agency was able to relocate the migrants with relative ease since border apprehensions have fallen sharply in the area over the past month, the official said.

The FBI declined to comment, referring the matter to CBP.

Biden on Saturday afternoon discussed border challenges with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and committed to continuing "joint efforts to counter transnational criminal organisations involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs, guns, and people," the White House said in a statement.

The "Take Our Border Back" protest began with a vehicle convoy from Virginia that rolled into Quemado on Friday night.

Dennis Barnd, 61, drove with his wife from Ohio to Texas to link up with a convoy in part because of its conservative Christian message.

"I live in a remote part of the country where there's not a lot of activism and whatnot, and it's moving to see so many people come together with a good common cause," he said.

Adam Chavin, 39, donning a shirt bearing Trump's likeness, flew in from Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'm actually trying to do stuff," he said. "I'm not just someone talking, someone posting comments on the internet."