Argentine election winner Milei greeted globally by mix of hostility and support

The victory of Argentina's libertarian President-elect Javier Milei at the weekend has sparked mixed reactions worldwide - including hostility from some Latin American leftists, tentative support from others, and a pledge from China to work with him despite his critical comments.

Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, channelled voter anger over a deep economic crisis and years of economic dysfunction to win by double-digits in Sunday's runoff vote.

The former television pundit is set to take the reins of power next month, moving Argentina decisively away from the centre-left Peronist government of outgoing President Alberto Fernandez.

Asked for his reaction on Tuesday, Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he respected the voters' verdict, but added that he believed Milei's win is unlikely to alleviate Argentina's problems.