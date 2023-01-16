California braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain

At a briefing on Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom cited estimates that 22 to 25 trillion gallons of water had fallen in the past 16 to 17 days due to an unprecedented "stacking of these atmospheric rivers."

Newsom urged residents to remain vigilant despite the forecasts for lower levels of rainfall heading into Sunday, as even moderate amounts of rain could cause flooding and mudslides due to the ground being so saturated. The NWS has in place warnings for possible flooding in areas along the California coast from San Francisco down to the state's southern tip.

Large stretches of central California have received over half their normal annual rainfall since the storms began last month, causing thousands of homes to lose power and prompting the evacuations of entire towns.

As of Sunday morning, 14,411 people were evacuated across the state, said Jonathan Gudel, a spokesperson for the state Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

One such evacuee was Steve Summey, a 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran who had his RV motorhome evacuated to higher ground due to concerns that the swollen Russian River in Guerneville, about 75 miles (120 km) north of San Francisco, would overflow.

"It rained so hard, my RV shorted out. We are going through a lot of stress. The water came up real close to our place," Summey told Reuters on Sunday, adding that recovering from the storm damage would strain his tight finances. "We are hanging in there the best we can."