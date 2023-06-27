Trump's aide Walt Nauta set to face US charges in documents case

Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta is due to face federal criminal charges in a Miami court on Tuesday, accused of helping the former US president hide national security documents from investigators after Trump left the White House.

Nauta is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:45 am ET (1345 GMT) before Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres. The proceeding was delayed when Trump himself pleaded not guilty to charges on June 13 because Nauta did not have a lawyer admitted to practise at the Florida court.

Federal court records did not make clear whether Nauta had since retained a Florida lawyer and he could not be reached for comment. It was unclear if Nauta would be present in court on Tuesday.