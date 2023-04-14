US leaks show clash between 'need to know' vs 'need to share'

The White House and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was reviewing and updating its distribution lists of classified documents.

'NEED TO SHARE'

After the 2001 attacks by al Qaeda militants the US made it easier to share intelligence across government agencies.

The 2004 9/11 Commission Report argued for more information sharing, faulting US security agencies for upholding a "'need-to-know' culture of information protection rather than promoting a 'need to share' culture of integration."

This meant, naturally, that many more people could now view classified information.

Some of the documents allegedly posted online by Teixeira would likely have been available to thousands of people with US and allied government security clearances despite being highly sensitive, one US official said.

"One of the things we learned from 9/11 is ... we really need to share information," said Michael Atkinson, a former US Intelligence Community inspector general. "Leaks, unfortunately, can damage that type of helpful information sharing."

The government moved to tighten access in 2013 after nearly 750,000 classified and unclassified US diplomatic and military documents appeared on Wikileaks, the whistle-blowing platform.

The disclosure, by Chelsea Manning, then a US Army intelligence analyst known as Bradley Manning, remains the largest known leak of sensitive US government materials.

In response, the Obama administration instituted the Insider Threat Program, which required US agencies to upgrade safeguards against unauthorised disclosures, including routinely monitoring and auditing classified computer networks "to detect, monitor, and analyse anomalous user behavior for indicators of misuse."