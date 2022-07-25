Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting: police

Authorities had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley involving homeless people and asked residents to stay away from the area.

"We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries," said Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mountain Police force.

"At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims."