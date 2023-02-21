Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, killing 17

The bus, part of a private bus line called Tours Turisticos Medina, was traveling from the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula to Mexico City when it turned over, according to the local prosecutor's office that transported the bodies from the scene.

The bus driver and assistant were among the dead, the office added.

Puebla state officials did not specify how many of the dead and injured were migrants, and Mexico's migration institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Migrants often take risky routes to cross Mexico on their way to the US border.

A 56-year-old Colombian man was among the dead, Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement. The survivors included two men and a woman also from Colombia who were hospitalised in Puebla, and an uninjured man who was turned over to migration authorities in the neighboring state of Oaxaca.