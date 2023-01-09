Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian government buildings

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Supreme Court and its Congressional building and surrounded the presidential palace in Brasilia. Here are reactions from world leaders:

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial."

US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions."

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"I condemn today's assault on Brazil's democratic institutions. The will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions must be respected. I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country."

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR

"The coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives urged on by the leadership of oligarchic power, their spokespersons and fanatics, is reprehensible and undemocratic. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JAKE SULLIVAN

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence."

ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES SECRETARY GENERAL LUIS ALMAGRO

"We condemn the attack on the institutions in Brasilia, which constitutes a reprehensible action and a direct attack on democracy. These actions are inexcusable and fascist in nature."

EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

"Appalled by the acts of violence and illegal occupation of Brasilia's government quarter by violent extremists today. Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism."