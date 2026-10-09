Flavio Bolsonaro slightly ahead of Lula in Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) applauds as he arrives for a meeting with members of Brazil's Republicans party to announce the party's support for his campaign, ahead of the runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Herculano

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) applauds as he arrives for a meeting with members of Brazil's Republicans party to announce the party's support for his campaign, ahead of the runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Herculano

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is slightly leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the Oct 25 presidential runoff, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

· The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 49 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent for Lula, Datafolha poll showed

· It is the first Datafolha poll after the first-round vote on Sunday, in which the younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula