Flavio Bolsonaro slightly ahead of Lula in Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 09:22 AM
Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 09:22 AM
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is slightly leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the Oct 25 presidential runoff, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.
· The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 49 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent for Lula, Datafolha poll showed
· It is the first Datafolha poll after the first-round vote on Sunday, in which the younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula