October 09, 2026

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Flavio Bolsonaro slightly ahead of Lula in Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows

Datafolha conducts its latest survey after the first round of voting on Sunday

Flavio Bolsonaro slightly ahead of Lula in Brazil runoff, Datafolha poll shows
Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) applauds as he arrives for a meeting with members of Brazil's Republicans party to announce the party's support for his campaign, ahead of the runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct 7, 2026. REUTERS/Diego Herculano

Reuters

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 09:22 AM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 09:22 AM

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro is slightly leading President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a simulated scenario of the Oct 25 presidential runoff, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

·         The senator, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, would receive 49 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent for Lula, Datafolha poll showed

·         It is the first Datafolha poll after the first-round vote on Sunday, in which the younger Bolsonaro surprisingly led Lula

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