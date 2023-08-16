A week after Hawaii wildfire disaster, Maui's displaced grow restless

A week after wildfire ravaged the resort town of Lahaina, traumatised Maui residents have grown weary from living off relief supplies while many are kept from inspecting their homes and still left awaiting news about their missing loved one.

Officials said the death toll had risen to 101 after the inferno raced from grasslands outside town into Lahaina last Tuesday.

The magnitude of the fire, which charred a 5-square-mile (13-square-km) area of town in hours, combined with the logistical challenges of recovery have taken a toll on many of Lahaina's 13,000 year-round residents, who are also facing the prospect of precious tourist dollars evaporating.

Even as donations have poured in and Hawaii and federal officials have promised vast resources to aid in the recovery, Kanamu Balinbin, a local football coach, took matters into his own hands, setting up a relief camp where people who lost their homes and belongings could find water and food.

"I was devastated. I consider myself a strong leader, but it broke me," Balinbin said about his emotions after witnessing the destruction. "This is what keeps me going, helping people. A lot of us are at that stage."