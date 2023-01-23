Pope calls for end to violence in Peru, respect for human rights

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to violence in Peru, where nearly 50 people have been killed during anti-government demonstrations in the past few weeks.

"No to violence, regardless of where it originates. No more deaths," the Argentine pope said in Spanish at his weekly address to thousands of people in St Peter's Square, briefly departing from the rest of the address, which was in Italian.

Protests have flared in Peru since President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after attempting to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.

"Violence extinguishes the hope of a just solution to problems," Francis said.

Dozens were injured since tensions erupted again on Friday, as police clashed with protesters, with security forces in the capital Lima using tear gas to repel demonstrators who were throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets.