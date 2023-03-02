    বাংলা

    Argentina power line fire sparks huge blackout amid heat wave

    The failure put 10,000 MW offline amid a major heat wave that has caused a spike in energy demand

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2023, 04:57 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 04:57 AM

    Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

    Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

    The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, a source at an energy company told Reuters. A source for the secretariat added that the supply was slowly resuming.

    The country's economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

    Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.

    RELATED STORIES
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023.
    US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
    Washington and its allies have said in recent weeks that China was considering providing weapons to Russia, which Beijing denies
    Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in a courtroom sketch in New York City, US, December 29, 2021.
    Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out sex trafficking conviction in Epstein case
    Maxwell's trial team had tried to discredit her accusers and claimed that prosecutors turned her case into a legal reckoning that Epstein, a registered sex offender, never had
    A Mexican soldier points his rifle at a man, who had accused the soldier of having participated with other military members in the shooting deaths of five people, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Feb 26, 2023.
    Mexican soldiers kill 5 men in border city: rights group
    The victims were shot while driving in the city of Nuevo Laredo near the US-Mexico border, the Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee said
    TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
    White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
    In a bid to keep US data safe, all federal agencies must eliminate TikTok from phones and systems and prohibit internet traffic from reaching the company

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher