    বাংলা

    'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence

    He has not recognised Lula's victory in the October elections and his silence encouraged supporters to continue demonstrations outside army bases

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 06:55 AM

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office.

    Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, "it hurts my soul."

    "Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you," Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence.

    In his ambiguous comments, Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the armed forces would respect Brazil's Constitution.

    He has not recognised Lula's victory in the October elections and his silence encouraged supporters to continue demonstrations outside army bases.

    Lula's narrow victory over Bolsonaro will be certified by Brazil's national electoral authority on Monday.

    Bolsonaro told his supporters that the armed forces were Brazil's bulwark to prevent socialism in the country, adding that "nothing is lost" and their cause would prevail one day.

    "The Armed Forces are united. They owe loyalty to our people and respect to the constitution, and they are responsible for our freedom", he said.

    "Unlike other people, we are going to win," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ramesh Balwani, former president and chief operating officer (COO) of Theranos and ex-boyfriend of founder Elizabeth Holmes, leaves after the opening day of his federal trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud was postponed due to COVID-19 exposure in the courtroom in San Jose, California, US Mar 16, 2022.
    Ex-Theranos president sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
    Prosecutors said Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani conspired with Elizabeth Holmes to deceive investors into believing the company could accurately run a broad array of medical diagnostic tests from a small amou ...
    Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
    US military bill features up to $10b to boost Taiwan
    China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control
    Peru's Vice President Dina Boluarte, who was called on by Congress to take the office of president after the legislature approved the removal of President Pedro Castillo in an impeachment trial, attends her swearing-in ceremony in Lima, Peru December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sebastian CastanedaRead less
    New Peru president sworn in
    The 60-year-old Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president through 2026, making her the first woman to lead Peru
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    Governor bans use of TikTok on US state's government devices
    The ban in Maryland comes after South Carolina and South Dakota signed for a similar ban, which the short-video sharing company said were largely fuelled by misinformation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher