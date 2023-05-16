    বাংলা

    Elon Musk documents subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by US Virgin Islands

    The US territory did not seek to question Musk under oath, and its effort to subpoena him does not implicate him in any wrong doing

    Tom Hals
    Published : 16 May 2023, 01:27 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 01:27 AM

    The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    The subpoena, issued on April 28, came to light on Monday in a request by the Virgin Islands to serve Musk by alternative means because it had been unable to locate and serve him.

    The US territory did not seek to question Musk under oath, and its effort to subpoena him does not implicate him in any wrong doing.

    According to the Monday court filing in US District Court in Manhattan, Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein. The Virgin Islands did not provide further explanation for its interest in obtaining documents from Musk.

    Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

    The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St James, a private island he owned there.

    The bank has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

    In the subpoena, the Virgin Islands demanded any documents Musk has about Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

    Additionally, the subpoena sought any communications between the entrepreneur and JPMorgan about Epstein as well as between Musk and Epstein. Documents regarding fees paid by Musk to Epstein or JPMorgan also fall under the subpoena.

    HISTORY WITH BANK

    The extent of any relationship between Musk and Epstein was unclear. Musk and Tesla vehemently denied speculation in 2019 that Epstein was advising Musk after the Tesla chief ran into trouble with regulators for saying he had lined up the funding to take Tesla private, the New York Times reported.

    “It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything,” a spokeswoman for Musk told the New York Times at the time.

    Musk is the second tech entrepreneur touched by the Virgin Islands litigation. US District Judge Jed Rakoff said earlier this month the territory may serve legal papers on Larry Page, although his ruling did not specify the information sought from the co-founder of Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc.

    In a Tesla shareholder lawsuit, Musk testified in January that JPMorgan used to have all of Tesla's commercial banking business, but the relationship soured after the bank did not support Tesla's automotive leasing line.

    That trial stemmed from Tesla shareholder claims that a 2018 tweet by Musk stating he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private had misled investors and caused them billions of dollars in damages. The jury found Musk was not liable.

    In 2021, JPMorgan sued Tesla for $162 million over the "funding secured" tweet, alleging it caused the repricing of Tesla stock warrants. Tesla countersued the bank last year, accusing it of seeking a windfall.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his security detail depart the company’s local office in Washington, US January 27, 2023.
    Musk must face questions on Autopilot statements
    A California judge ordered Musk to be interviewed under oath about whether he made certain statements regarding the safety and capabilities of the carmaker’s Autopilot features
    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Aug 29, 2019.
    Twitter is roughly breaking even: Musk
    Twitter has been hit by a massive decline in advertising since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO
    Musk said he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
    He violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union, the court says

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury