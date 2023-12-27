    বাংলা

    Migrant caravan advances north as US officials head to Mexico

    Migrants and asylum seekers transit through Mexico to the US to escape violence and economic distress, according to the United Nations

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 06:30 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 06:30 AM

    Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers moved slowly north across the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Tuesday in a caravan hoping to reach the US border, one day before top US officials planned to visit Mexico to discuss migration.

    On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas will visit Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    The officials will discuss "unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges," according to a statement from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

    The meeting comes a week after US President Joe Biden spoke with Lopez Obrador by telephone, during which the two leaders said that more enforcement was needed at their shared frontier.

    On Wednesday, migrants and asylum seekers, many carrying small children, walked along the highway near the southern Mexican city of Villa Comaltitlán. Some held a banner reading "Exodus from poverty."

    Rosa, from El Salvador, said she hoped the officials would ease the suffering of migrants.

    "We are looking for something better for our children and our families," she said as she walked. "I hope this touches their hearts," she added.

    Migrants and asylum seekers transit through Mexico to the US to escape violence, economic distress and negative impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations.

    The number crossing the perilous Darien Gap straddling Colombia and Central America has topped half a million this year, double last year's record.

    Migrant rights activist Luis García Villagrán criticised the meeting, saying the officials' main concerns are domestic electoral issues, and that more enforcement efforts aimed at stopping migrants from reaching the US border would only hurt the poorest of the poor.

    "They want women and children to be bargaining chips," he said, speaking alongside the caravan on Tuesday.

    "We are not bargaining chips for any politicians."

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants walk as they leave Tapachula in a caravan to attempt to reach the US border, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico December 24, 2023.
    Migrant caravan spends Christmas on the road before heading to US border
    On Sunday, the group of mostly Central American and Caribbean migrants had walked 15 kilometers from the southern border city Tapachula to get to Alvaro Obregon
    FILE PHOTO: A volunteer offers food to a resident after his house got partially submerged following heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, India, Dec 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    31 killed in floods in India's Tamil Nadu
    Heavy rains paralysed several districts of the state, inundating entire neighbourhoods, days after a cyclone hit India's south-eastern coast
    Authorities work at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire to partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, Dec 17, 2023.
    12 killed in attack on party in Mexico
    An armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas
    U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India on way to reach final
    U19 Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat India to reach final
    Maruf and Ariful send Bangladesh to the final against the UAE

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India