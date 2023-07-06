Mexico bus crash kills 29, injures 19 in Oaxaca

A bus crashed into a ravine in southern Mexico early on Wednesday morning, killing at least 29 people and injuring another 19, according to state officials.

The bus, travelling from Mexico City through southern Oaxaca state, crashed at around 6:30 am when the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle in the town of Magdalena Penasco, according to Jesus Romero, the state interior minister.

Some 14 people were hospitalised in the town of Tlaxiaco, while five others were airlifted to the state capital of Oaxaca City, officials said.

The deadly accident follows others on winding, steep roads in remote parts of Mexico. In April, 18 people were killed and dozens were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico.