    বাংলা

    Mexican father spends Christmas hoping for family taken by Hurricane Otis

    Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco early on Oct 25 when he was home with his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 03:40 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 03:40 AM

    Candido Trinidad de la Cruz had been planning a family Christmas celebration until Hurricane Otis hit two months ago and flooded the Mexican beach resort Acapulco, sweeping away his wife and two children, and all their belongings.

    On Christmas Eve, he was still hoping to find them alive.

    With this in mind, Trinidad de la Cruz - whose leg was severely injured in the strongest hurricane to ever hit Mexico's Pacific coast - created an altar with family photographs, colorful flowers, garlands and candles to remind him of happier days.

    The family had planned a Christmas dinner with grilled pork ribs. Instead, he skipped the meal, traditionally held on Dec 24, and shared a few tamales, a Mexican corn dish, with his mother.

    Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco early on Oct 25 when he was home with his wife, their 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

    It reduced homes to rubble, killing at least 50 people, with many more missing, and caused billions of dollars in damage to houses and hotels.

    Like Trinidad de la Cruz, many Acapulco residents are still searching for loved ones and clearing up the disaster.

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has launched a $3.4 billion recovery plan and pledged to get the once-vibrant beach resort back on its feet quickly. Many local businesses, however, will have missed the vital tourist season: Christmas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cast members Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz attend a premiere for the film Ferrari in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
    'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters
    Penelope Cruz, who plays Laura Ferrari, said that even if someone like her is not interested in cars, the film has so many other layers that focus on family and relationships
    Authorities work at the scene where members of an armed group opened fire to partygoers attending a posada, in Salvatierra, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, Dec 17, 2023.
    12 killed in attack on party in Mexico
    An armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas
    A view of debris and damaged boats a month after Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, Mexico Nov 25, 2023.
    Slow Acapulco recovery fans fears over livelihoods
    Otis, the strongest hurricane to ever hit Mexico's Pacific coast, hammered Acapulco in the early hours of Oct 25, killing at least 50 people
    Darian Morales, 62, poses for a photo in front of her destroyed house in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, Oct 28, 2023.
    Mexican president blasts critics after hurricane
    The death toll from a devastating hurricane this week in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco has risen to 39

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury