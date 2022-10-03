Brazil election goes to runoff as Bolsonaro beats polls

Bolsonaro had questioned polls that showed him losing to Lula in the first round, saying they did not capture enthusiasm he saw on the campaign trail. He has also attacked the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system without evidence, and suggested he might not concede if he lost.

Political observers had said a wide margin of victory for Lula could sap Bolsonaro of support to challenge the electoral results. But Sunday's vote, extending a tense and violent election by another four weeks, revitalised his campaign.

"The extreme right is very strong across Brazil," said Carlos Melo, a political scientist at the Insper business school. "Lula's second-round victory is now less likely. Bolsonaro will arrive with a lot of strength for re-election."

Some polls had suggested Lula could win over 50% of valid votes, allowing him to avoid the run-off against his fierce rival. But as results trickled in, that looked unlikely.

Outside Bolsonaro's family home in Rio de Janeiro's Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, the scene of jubilant celebrations when Bolsonaro was elected in 2018, the mood was increasingly upbeat.

Maria Lourdes de Noronha, 63, said only fraud could prevent a Bolsonaro victory, adding that "we will not accept it" if he loses. "The polls in our country, the media, and journalists, are liars, rascals, shameless," she said.