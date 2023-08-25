DeSantis' dream of a two-horse race on hold as others shine at Republican debate

One significant donor who remains on the fence said DeSantis had said little to win him over.

"It was a crappy debate," said the person, who requested anonymity to preserve his political relationships.

SEVERAL CONTENDERS

Candidates like Pence, Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott receiving attention from donors and voters is bad news for DeSantis. His campaign burned through cash at an unexpectedly fast rate in the early summer and DeSantis will be dependent on new donors entering the fray to keep his operation on the rails.

He has already suffered some major defections. The largest donor to the main outside spending group supporting him, Never Back Down, told Reuters last month that he was cutting the governor off for the time being due to policy differences.

In conversations in recent weeks, DeSantis' allies portrayed the first debate as a key part of his plan to jumpstart his campaign. In recent days, however, some close allies began to temper those expectations, saying he had to mount a competent defense, and then prepare to hit the campaign trail hard this fall, when many voters tune in in earnest.

"DeSantis assertively laid out his vision for America and showed he was ready to be president," said Dan Eberhart, a close DeSantis ally and donor. "DeSantis looked steady and ready."

Jay Zeidman, a Houston-based donor and DeSantis bundler, said "the governor did what he needed to do" at the debate.

"What did happen seemed like a scrum for third place. Nikki, Pence and Christie went for Vivek," said Zeidman. "He's a lot of hat and no cattle, as we say in Texas."

Still, campaign aides had said he was girding for constant attacks on the debate stage, which never came to pass. One person close to the governor, who requested anonymity to discuss internal strategy, had predicted those attacks would help the governor reveal himself to more voters, as he would be allotted more rebuttal time than his opponents.

But DeSantis was hardly mentioned by his rivals, and he ended up speaking less than Pence, Haley and Ramaswamy.

Two people involved the campaign's operations acknowledged DeSantis would likely need to take on his low-polling foes on the campaign trail in the near future. And there are indications that DeSantis' allies are already pushing him to do so.

Never Back Down, which has taken over many functions of DeSantis' campaign, posted opposition research regarding Ramaswamy on a public website last week as well as polling in multiple states comparing DeSantis' standing to Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and others.

The next debate will take place in late September in California.

"The first debate is always your opportunity to learn and improve," said Doster, the Republican operative from Tallahassee.