Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat

California's grid operator urged the state's 40 million people to ratchet down the use of electricity in homes and businesses on Wednesday as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state, stretching power supplies to breaking point.

Temperatures soared well above 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in many of the inland valleys, reaching 107 F (42 C) in parts of Northern California's Shasta and Tehama counties and 108 F (42 C) in Southern California's Imperial County on the Mexican border.

Big Bar, an unincorporated area in the northwest corner of the state, reached 110 F (43 C).