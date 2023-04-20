Two killed as tornadoes, storms rip through Oklahoma in US

At least two people were killed in McClain County, Oklahoma, as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through several regions of Central US late on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The storms resulted in at least two fatalities with crews responding to several people injured and trapped in their homes, McClain County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post, urging residents to stay out of the affected areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued warnings for severe thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes for Wednesday into the night across parts of the Central US including Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.