    Two killed as tornadoes, storms rip through Oklahoma in US

    Rescue teams are responding to several people injured and trapped in their homes

    At least two people were killed in McClain County, Oklahoma, as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes swept through several regions of Central US late on Wednesday, local authorities said.

    The storms resulted in at least two fatalities with crews responding to several people injured and trapped in their homes, McClain County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post, urging residents to stay out of the affected areas.

    The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued warnings for severe thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes for Wednesday into the night across parts of the Central US including Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.

    Strong thunderstorms with severe weather potential were forecast for Thursday morning into the afternoon, according to the NWS.

    Almost 20,000 customers in Oklahoma remained without power as of early Thursday due to the storms, according to the website poweroutage.us.

    This comes weeks after a tornado tore through southeastern Missouri, killing five people. A previous bout of thunderstorms also unleashed a tornado last month that devastated the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, destroying many of the community's 400 homes and killing 26 people.

    An aerial view of destroyed homes after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, US March 25, 2023.
    25 dead after tornado tears across Mississippi
    The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long
    A view of the wreckage of the Shipley family trailer home where 5 family members died after a volatile storm system tore through the South and Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Glenallen, Missouri, US, Apr 5, 2023.
    Tornado kills 5 after tearing through Missouri in US
    Five people were also injured and 87 structures damaged with 12 of those buildings destroyed
