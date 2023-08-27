    বাংলা

    Three US Marines die in 'tragic' Australia helicopter crash

    Five others have been transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 07:49 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 07:49 AM

    Three US Marines died during military exercises in northern Australia on Sunday, the US military said, in a helicopter crash that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called "tragic".

    Five others were "transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition", Marine Rotation Force - Darwin said in a press release.

    It said they were among 23 Marines on a MV-22B Osprey helicopter during routine training exercises and that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

    The crash occurred on the remote Tiwi Islands after 9 am (0100 GMT), said Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy.

    Australian personnel were not involved in the crash that occurred during Exercise Predators Run 2023, Albanese said.

    "Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time," the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia.

    About 2,500 personnel from Australia, the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor were taking part in the exercises, Sky News reported.

    The US and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been stepping up military cooperation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

    Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former husband involved in abduction, torture of tax officer, says RAB
    Ex-husband plotted abduction of tax officer: RAB
    NBR Joint Commissioner Masum Khatun was abducted by her former driver and his cohorts and tortured in a garage in Dhaka
    RAB arrests fugitive war crimes suspect in Jashore
    RAB arrests war crimes suspect in Jashore
    Iradat left his home in Jashore’s Bagharpara and went into hiding in the Kotwali area after an arrest warrant was issued against him
    FILE PHOTO: A semi-truck refuelling at a gas station is seen through a Tesla Supercharger at a Buc-ee's travel center in Crossville, Tennessee, US, Mar 21, 2023.
    Tesla faces California class action on its EV range claims
    Three Tesla owners sued the automaker due to instances where the car did not achieve close to the advertised range
    Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown for sale at a Tesla facility in Long Beach, California, US, May 22, 2023.
    US opens special probe into fatal Tesla crash
    The NHTSA is probing the July 5 crash in South Lake Tahoe that killed the 17-year-old driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza after a head-on collision with the Tesla Model 3

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin