Biden turns 81 as worries about his age weigh on re-election prospects

US President Joe Biden turned 81 on Monday, a milestone that drew attention to his status as the oldest person ever to occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking re-election to.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and his family would celebrate his birthday later this week with coconut cake when they gather for the Thanksgiving holiday on the island of Nantucket.

Biden has addressed those who worry that he is too old for the rigors of the White House with humour and an attempt to convince voters that his age and experience over a half-century in public life is an asset in tackling America's problems.

At a ceremony on Monday to pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Biden joked that he was not around for the first such turkey event 76 years ago.