Judge blocks sale of machine gun converters after US sues

The US Department of Justice said it has obtained a court order blocking two firearms companies from imperiling public safety by illegally selling devices to convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns.

US District Judge Nina Morrison in Brooklyn on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against Rare Breed Triggers LLC and Rare Breed Firearms LLC, and their owners Lawrence DeMonico and Kevin Maxwell.

The Justice Department in a civil complaint said Rare Breed has sold thousands of devices known as FRT-15s that are designed and intended to convert AR-15 style semiautomatic firearms into machine guns.

The department said this meant the devices qualified as machine guns under federal law, and said the devices did not qualify for limited exceptions permitting their sale.