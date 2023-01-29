    বাংলা

    Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24

    The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 03:13 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 03:13 AM

    At least 24 people died in northern Peru after a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged off a cliff in early on Saturday, police told local media.

    Peru's transportation supervisory agency (SUTRAN) confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing a number of fatalities or injuries.

    The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru, SUTRAN said.

    SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.

    Road accidents are relatively common in Peru, with many drivers operating vehicles on precarious roads and without proper training. In 2021, 29 people died when a bus plunged off a highway in the Andes mountains.

    RELATED STORIES
    People hold signs during a protest following the release of videos showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died while hospitalised three days later, in New York, US, January 28, 2023.
    Memphis disbands police unit in fatal beating
    The police department said it was permanently deactivating the SCORPION unit after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family
    People take part in a protest on the day of the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died three days after he was pulled over while driving during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, at a protest in New York, US, January 27, 2023.
    Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols
    The officers, all Black, had already been dismissed from the police department in the United States following their Jan 7 confrontation with Nichols after pulling him over
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    US House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban
    The measure will aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban popular social media app over US national security concerns
    Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital on Jan 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers, is seen in this undated picture obtained from social media.
    US braces for protests over death of man after police beating
    The last words heard on the body-camera video of a violent confrontation was Nichols calling out for his mother three times

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher