New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater

Hochul's executive order came more than a month after an adult in Rockland County, north of New York City, was diagnosed with the disease in July. It was the first confirmed case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

The declaration would expand the number of people authorised to administer polio vaccines and other steps to accelerate inoculation rates. The state of emergency will stay in effect until Oct 9.

The polio virus was present in wastewater samples collected as early as April, Hochul's executive order said.